CBSE forms panel to decide criteria for preparing Class 12 results

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday constituted a 12-member committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students.



As per the CBSE notification, the committee formed under Vipin Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, will submit its report within 10 days.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Examination of CBSE would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," CBSE said.

Notification added that the Committee will be informed shortly about the schedule of the first meeting for discussion on the issue. (ANI)

