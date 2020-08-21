CBSE introduces virtual inspection for up-gradation of affiliation: Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the facility of virtual inspection for up-gradation of affiliation, informed the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday.

"This step by CBSE will be a relief to schools in the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic," said Nishank.

As per the CBSE's notification, "It is observed that the physical inspection of schools which have applied for up-gradation of affiliation has been held due to current COVID-19 situation in which schools are not fully functional. These schools have already affiliated with the Board and due to the natural growth of students in higher classes; the schools are facing hardship due to non-conduct of inspection."

CBSE said that keeping the situation in mind, the board has decided to introduce the facility of virtual inspection. (ANI)

