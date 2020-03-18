CBSE issues guidelines for rest of Board exams

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued guidelines for the rest of the board examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Each centre superintendent should ensure that candidates are seated at a distance of one metre from each other and masks are provided to candidates who cough or sneeze," the CBSE said in a release.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals.

Globally, the virus has infected nearly 185,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

