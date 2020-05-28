CBSE students who went back to home states can write board exams in their districts: HRD Minister

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow students who went back to their home states to give their Board examinations in schools located in their respective districts.

He said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the students who had returned to their homes during the lockdown imposed to contain the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"CBSE has decided that students who went back to their home states/districts can inform their schools of their location and they will be permitted to write exams in the district where they currently are. In the 1st week of June, they will be told that in what school they'll be able to write the exam," Pokhriyal said.



Earlier this month, Pokhriyal had announced that remaining exams of 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes will not be held at external examination centres but at the student's respective schools.

"Pending 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams will be held at students' schools and not at external centres," he said.

The Union Minister had further said that "results of the board classes will likely to be declared in July end."

The CBSE exams of Class 10th and 12th were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 while in North East- Delhi, class 10th exam was postponed due to violence.

Notably, as per the earlier notification, the pending class 12th exams will be conducted nationwide, however, the class 10th exams will be only be held for North-East Delhi students. (ANI)