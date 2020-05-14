CBSE to conduct school-based test for failed students of class 9, 11

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), as a one-time measure has decided that all the failed students of class 9th and 11th will be provided with an opportunity to appear in a school-based test again.

In view of the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in class 9th and 11th to take online or offline tests.

Taking to Twitter, the HRD ministry said, "In view of the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, Union HRD Minister, @DrRPNishank has advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in 9th and 11th to take online/offline tests. He has also asked schools to provide adequate time to the students for the preparations of re-tests."

A notification posted by the ministry read, "Opportunity will be extended to students irrespective of whether their examinations have been completed and the exam results have been released or their exams have not been completed. This facility is to be extended irrespective of the number of subjects and attempts."

Schools, by providing remediation to such students, can conduct online/offline/innovative tests and may decide promotion on the basis of the test.

"This test can be taken in all subjects in which students have failed. Before holding the test, the schools will give sufficient time to the students to prepare. Therefore all schools affiliated to CBSE will provide an opportunity to all failed students of Classes 9th and 11th for subjects where students have failed," the notification said.

This one-time opportunity is being extended only in the current year in view of the unprecedented conditions of COVID-19. This benefit is a one-time measure and will not be extended in future, CBSE further stated. (ANI)

