CBSE to release datesheet for remaining exams of Class 10, 12 by Monday: HRD Minister

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release by May 18 the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Saturday.

The CBSE was scheduled to announce the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12 at 5 pm today. However, the announcement has been postponed as the CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects.

"CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheet of board exams. Due to this, the datesheet of class 10th and 12th examination to be released today at 5 pm will be announced by Monday (18-05-2020)," Pokhriyal tweeted in Hindi.

The pending CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 is slated to be held from July 1 to 15. (ANI)

