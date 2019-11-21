CBSE urges Gujarat education dept to inquire into leasing out land to Swami Nithyananda Ashram

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday urged the State Education Department to inquire into the matter of leasing out the land of DPS Maninagar here to Swami Nithyananda Ashram without permission of the board.

"Taking an urgent and immediate action, Secretary of CBSE has written to Directorate of Schools, State Education Department to inquire into the matter of leasing out the land of DPS Maninagar, Mehmdabad Road, Hirapur, Ahmedabad to Swami Nithyananda Ashram without permission of the board," CBSE said in a statement.

It further said that CBSE has been asked to conduct the inquiry expeditiously and convey the outcome of the report and status of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the state department to the school for seeking CBSE affiliation. (ANI)

