CCB arrests 12 'rowdy sheeters' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police arrested 12 rowdy sheeters from Bengaluru, informed Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of police on Thursday.

"In this case, Rohit who is a notorious rowdy sheeted person was absconding and has been arrested on Thursday by CCB," said Sandeep Patil.



The CCB has seized a pistol and 12 machetes and long swords during the operations.

According to the CCB, the timely action prevented gang rivalry.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

