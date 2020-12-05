CCB arrests 4 in Bengaluru, confiscates illegal gold

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested four persons in Bengaluru allegedly for illegally possessing gold.



According to CCB, 1.477 kg of gold along with Rs 98,340 cash were also allegedly recovered in their possession.

Some other valuables were also confiscated from the four accused.

In another case on Thursday, CCB arrested one person and seized a consignment of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) drug that he brought in with him from the Netherlands through the darknet into Bengaluru, police informed. (ANI)

