CCB arrests two drug peddlers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and has claimed to have seized an unspecified amount of illegal drugs from their possession, like ecstasy tablets, LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) and marijuana-laced jelly.



"Two drug peddlers arrested in Bengaluru and ecstasy tablets, LSD and marijuana-laced jelly seized from them," said Sandeep Patil, Joint commissioner, CCB.

Further investigation is underway.

On Thursday, CCB had seized 90 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 50 lakhs from three drug peddlers in Bengaluru. (ANI)

