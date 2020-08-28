The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru Police has seized ganja (opium) worth Rs 1 crore (Photo/ANI)
The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru Police has seized ganja (opium) worth Rs 1 crore (Photo/ANI)

CCB Bengaluru Police seizes ganja worth Rs 1 cr, 3 held

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:14 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru Police has arrested three inter-state drug peddlers and seized ganja (opium) worth Rs 1 crore.
The seized ganja weighs 204 kg, police said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Sameer (37) and Kaisar Pasha (41) from Mysore and Ismail Shareef (38) from Chickaballapur.
An investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl