CCB Bengaluru raids spa centre running sex racket in Mahadevapura

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru City Police on Thursday raided a spa centre that was running a sex racket under the garb of spa services.

The spa centre is located at Hoodi village in Mahadevapura area of Bengaluru.

So far, six women have been rescued and three people have been arrested.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

