CCB busts illegal arms selling inter-state gang

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI): Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday busted an inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons.



According to the CCB, in a quick and swift action, CCB officers arrested four persons and seized cartridges and six weapons including pistols and rifles.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, in a tweet, said, " CCB arrest inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons..6 Pistols/ Rifles, cartridges seized.. 4 accused arrested.." (ANI)

