CCB officials arrest 3 persons, seize 6.7 kg cannabis in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Mar 17 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Monday arrested three drug peddlers here with 6.5 kg cannabis (ganja).

The officials also raided two illegal gambling clubs in Basaveshwarnagar and Hulimavu areas and seized Rs 7 lakh cash, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police.

The raid on drug peddlers was conducted under Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station limits.

The accused were taken into custody while transporting ganja, Patil said.

A case has been registered at Ramamurthy Nagar police station and an investigation is underway, the police official said. (ANI)

