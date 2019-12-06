the cash seized by the CCB during raid at Bangalore Turf Club.
CCB raids Bangalore Turf Club, seizes Rs 96 lakh cash

ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2019 22:25 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted raid at Bangalore Turf Club on complaints received about cheating and seized Rs 96 lakhs cash during the raid.
The complaint was regarding cheating done by bookies and owners. (ANI)

