CCB raids two gambling clubs in Bengaluru, arrests 21 persons

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru raided two gambling clubs in Indiranagar last night and arrested 21 accused including the owner.

"The clubs which were raided are Golden Star Club and Lakshmi Recreation Club. The owner Malyali Murali was arrested along with 21 accused," Joint CP (crime), Sandeep Patil said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)