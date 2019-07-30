Search operation underway at the spot from where Siddhartha went missing.Photo/ANI
Search operation underway at the spot from where Siddhartha went missing.Photo/ANI

CCD founder Siddhartha was last seen on Netravati Bridge before going missing, says police

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:10 IST

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Founder-owner of popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha has gone missing from Mangaluru and was spotted last on Monday evening at the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll, a senior Karnataka police officer said on Tuesday.
The 58-year-old businessman, son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and former external affairs minister S M Krishna has been untraceable since last evening.
According to Sandeep Patil, commissioner of police, Mangalore, Siddhartha had left Bengaluru yesterday and was travelling to Sakleshpur.
"On reaching Netravati Bridge, he got down from the car and asked his driver to move ahead and wait as he wanted to take a stroll," Patil said adding that the police was informed after he went missing.
A search operation launched by police is underway and dog squad and inflatable boats have been deployed in the search.
"We used the dog squad and it stopped at the middle of the bridge. We are taking help of the local fisherman to search in the river. Everyone that he had spoken last is being contacted for relevant information", the police commissioner said.
According to the driver, Siddhartha had left Bangalore at 11 am on Monday and kept changing his destination from Chikkamangaluru to Hassan to Sakleshpur and finally Mangalore.
Basavaraj who was driving Siddhartha in Innova car before he went missing said, "I have been working for him for the past three years. On Monday I reported for duty from his residence at 8 am and drove him to his Vittal Mallya office and returned home at 11 am. At 12:30 he asked me to drive towards Sakleshpur and then later he asked me to drive to towards Mangalore and just before we were about to enter the Mangalore circle, he asked me to take a left because he wanted to visit some site."
"When we reached the Kerala highway, he asked me to stop at the bridge and drop him there. I was told to wait on the other end. At 8 pm I called him but his phone was switched off. Then I called up his son, who also tried calling him. I later filed a complaint after we couldn't trace him", the driver added.
The place where Siddhartha has been reported is just two to three kilometres from the sea.
Meanwhile, Congress leader UT Khadar who arrived reached the site of the search operation said, "I was shocked when I got the news. Police Commissioner and DC have ordered a search operation, it is being carried out with support from locals."
Senior politician including state chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader DK Shivakumar rushed to SM Krishna residence early this morning in Bengaluru.
The missing businessman is married to Krishna's first daughter Malavika and the couple has two sons. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:41 IST

I gave it my all, sorry to let down people: CCD owner's letter to board

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): A letter written by founder-owner of the popular coffee chain, Cafe Coffee Day, V G Siddhartha surfaced on Tuesday in which he has apologised to people who "put their trust" in him and said he failed to create the right profitable business model despite h

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:28 IST

Amit Shah to hold meeting on J-K today

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with other senior BJP leaders on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:27 IST

Two killed, one injured in wall collapse in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries when a wall of a house collapsed due to a landslide following incessant rains in Kalwa area of Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:10 IST

UP: Lookout notice against former circle officer in Jauhar...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Police here issued a lookout circular (LOC) against former Circle Officer Aale Hassan in connection with land encroachment cases related to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's Jauhar University.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:05 IST

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah arrive for BJP Parliamentary party...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:56 IST

Kutch: Gang inspired by Dhoom 2 arrested for robbing cash from ATMs

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Gujarat police busted a gang, who seemed to have drawn inspiration from the film 'Dhoom 2' for committing robberies, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:28 IST

Kerala police bid adieu to sniffer dog Thander, cremated with...

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): Thander, a retired Kerala Police sniffer dog, died here on Monday due to illness.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:23 IST

MP: Court awards death sentence to man accused of raping, murdering minor

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A fast track court here awarded death sentence to a man accused of raping and murdering a minor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:08 IST

Guwahati: 2 siblings held, 45 kg cannabis seized

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two siblings were arrested have been arrested and 45 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from their possession, Railway police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:58 IST

More rainfall in 48 hrs in Mumbai, warns IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:55 IST

Bihar: Notice pasted outside residence of Mukamam MLA Anant Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): Bihar state police on Monday pasted a summons outside the government residence of Mokamam legislator Anant Singh in connection with his alleged involvement in a murder conspiracy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:45 IST

Don't use lord Ram's name to create ruckus and anger: Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Monday that the name of Lord Ram should not be used to create ruckus and spread anger.

Read More
iocl