CCEA approves continuation of PMGSY-I, II and road connectivity project for Naxal-hit areas

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday gave its approval to proposals of the Rural Development Ministry for the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-I and II up to September 2022 for completion of balance road and bridge works.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the CCEA also approved the continuation of the road connectivity project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) up to March 2023.

"Areas that were not covered for road connectivity under phases one and two of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana or the Left-Wing Extremism affected areas and the tribal areas are going to be benefitted. Roads will be built through dense forests, mountains & rivers," Thakur said.

The Centre started PMGSY-I to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations having a population of over 500 in plain areas and over 250 in the northeast and Himalayan states.

An official release said habitations of over 100 people were also to be provided connectivity in selected left-wing extremism blocks.

It said only 2,432 habitations are remaining out of total 1,84,444 habitations and added that 20,950 km road length and 1,974 bridges are remaining for completion out of total sanctioned 6,45,627 km road length and 7,523 bridges. These works will now get completed.

The release said that under PMGSY-II, upgradation of 50,000 km rural road network was envisaged. Total 49,885 km road length and 765 LSBs have been sanctioned, of which only 4,240 km road length and 254 bridges are remaining which will now get completed.

The majority of pending works under PMGSY-I and II are in the northeast and hill states due to factors such as COVID lockdown, extended rains, winters and forest issues.

The states have been requesting the Centre for extension of time to complete these crucial works related to the rural economy.

The release said that an extension of time up to September 2022 is being granted to help these states to complete the "balance works".

RCPLWEA was started in 2016 to improve connectivity in 44 LWE affected districts in nine states.

The release said that 5,714 km road length and 358 bridge works are to be completed and another 1,887 km road length and 40 bridges are being sanctioned. The scheme is being extended up to March 2023 for the completion of these projects, "which are very critical from communication and security".

The government launched PMGSY-III in 2019 for the consolidation of 1,25,000 km road length by March 2025.

Around 72,000 km road length has so far been sanctioned under PMGSY-III, out of which, 17,750 km has been completed.

"A total of Rs. 1,12,419 crore, including state share, is likely to be incurred from 2021-22 to 2024-25 for completion of all the ongoing interventions of PMGSY," the release said. (ANI)