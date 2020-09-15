CCEA approves Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday gave its approval to the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhauda.

This rail line will start from Palwal and end at the existing Harsana Kalan station (on the Delhi-Ambala section). This will also give connectivity en route to existing Patli station (on Delhi-Rewari line), Sultanpur station (on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar line), and Asaudha station (on Delhi-Rohtak line).

"The project will be implemented by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC), a joint venture company set up by the Ministry of Railways with Government of Haryana. The project will have joint participation of Ministry of Railways, Government of Haryana, and private stakeholders," the Government of India said in a release.



The estimated completion cost of the project is Rs 5,617 crores, and the project is likely to be completed in five years.

The districts of Palwal, Nuh, Gurugram, Jhajjar, and Sonipat districts of Haryana will be benefitted through this rail line.

"This will facilitate diversion of traffic not meant for Delhi thus decongesting NCR and will help in developing multimodal logistics hubs in the Haryana State sub-region of NCR. It will provide high-speed seamless connectivity of this region to Dedicated Freight Corridor network resulting in the reduction of cost and time of transportation for EXIM traffic from NCR to ports of India, making exports of goods more competitive," the government said.

"This efficient transport corridor along with other initiatives will provide enabling infrastructure to attract multinational industries to set up manufacturing units to fulfill the 'Make in India' mission. The project will connect unserved areas of the state of Haryana, thereby boosting economic and social activities in Haryana State. This multipurpose transport project will also facilitate affordable and faster commuter travel, long-distance travel in different directions from Gurugram and the industrial regions of Manesar, Sohna, Farukhnagar, Kharkhauda, and Sonipat," it added.

Approximately 20,000 passengers each day will be travelling through this line and 50 million tonnes of goods traffic would also be carried out every year. (ANI)

