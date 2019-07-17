CCEA approves Rs 1,600 cr for Dibang power project in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the expenditure on pre-investment activities and various clearances for Dibang Multipurpose Project (MPP) in Arunachal Pradesh for an amount of Rs 1,600 crore, said an official statement.

According to the statement, the estimated total cost of the project is Rs 28,080.35 crore including IDC and FC of

Rs 3,974.95 crore at June '18 price level. The estimated completion period for the project shall be nine years from the receipt of the government sanction.

"The project shall generate 2880 MW (12x240MW) power to produce 11223 MU of energy in a 90 per cent dependable year. This is the largest ever Hydro Electric Projects to be constructed in India. The dam is 278 metres high and will be the highest dam in India once completed," it said.

The project is located on river Dibang, in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh. The project envisages construction of a 278-m high concrete gravity dam, above the deepest foundation level.

On completion, the government of Arunachal Pradesh will get 12 per cent free power from the project, that is, 1346.76 MU. One per cent free power, that is, 112 MUs will be given in the Local Area Development Fund (LADF).

The total value of the benefit to Arunachal Pradesh from Free power and contribution to LADF will be Rs 26,785 crore over the project life of forty years, said the statement.

Dibang MPP is envisaged as a storage-based hydro-electric project with flood moderation as the key objective. The construction of Dibang MPP shall prevent the sizeable downstream area from floods.

"The approval of anticipated expenditure on pre-investment activities and various clearances shall enable payment towards compensation for land acquisition and R&R activities (Rs 500.40 crore) to project affected families and state government, payment of Net Present Value (NPV) of forests, compensatory afforestation (CA), Catchment Area Treatment Plan (CAT) to the state government for forest lands, to secure the Forest Clearance (Stage-lI) and construction of roads and bridges for accessing project site."

"In addition to the mandated R&R plan, it is also proposed to spend Rs 241 crore on community and social development plan and certain concerns raised by the local people during the public hearings. It is also proposed to spend an amount of Rs 327 lakh on a plan for the protection of culture and identity of local people," it added. (ANI)

