CCS to decide on Chief of Defence Staff appointment soon

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will soon take a call on the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as a committee headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has submitted its report to it on the issue.

The report by the Implementation Committee headed by Doval has been submitted to the Cabinet and a decision on the appointment would soon be taken, government sources said.

The Implementation Committee, sources said, has recommended that the age bracket would be 64 years for the Chief of Defence Staff.

The government is considering the names of the existing three services chiefs and senior commander-in-chief rank officers for the appointment.

As part of the process, the government has also identified the appointment house for the individual appointed as the first CDS.

The CCS had appointed an implementation committee under Doval who held meetings on the structure and responsibilities of the new position announced to be created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 this year.

The sources said that it is most likely that the appointment would be made from the existing seniormost officers from the three services. (ANI)

