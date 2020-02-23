CCTV cameras installed across Agra for Trump visit

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): All important locations in the city will be monitored by the police from CCTV Control Room, during US President Donald Trump's visit here on Monday.

"Around 30 cameras have been placed at 18 locations on the scheduled route of US President from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) B Kumar.

The entire route is being monitored with the help of these CCTV cameras.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24 during the US President's visit.

At least 3,000 artistes will perform Ramlila, Raslila and Nautanki of Bundelkhand in around 21 places on way from the Kheria airport and the East Gate of the Taj.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made in the city in view of Trump's visit. As many as 10 paramilitary companies and 5,000 security personnel have been deployed for the high profile visit.

Trump will arrive in India on Monday for the two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)