CCTV cameras to become mandatory in new buildings across Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday announced that installing CCTV cameras will be mandatory in all new buildings across the state.

"Setting up of CCTV cameras will become mandatory in all new buildings across Maharashtra. These CCTV cameras will be connected to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) of the state's Home department," Deshmukh told reporters here.

He also said that 5000 more CCTV cameras will be added to the existing network in Mumbai.

This comes a day after some BJP leaders targeted the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state over the issue of women's safety. (ANI)

