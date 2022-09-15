CCTV footage found of stabbing incident in Mangolpuri

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): CCTV footage has been found of the stabbing incident in Mangolpuri on September 9, Delhi police said on Thursday.

In a shocking stabbing incident in Delhi's Mangolpuri on September 9, a man was killed and four others got seriously injured, informed the police.

The deceased has been identified as Armaan and the other two who got injured are his cousins-- Fardeen and Moin Khan. The three were taken to SGM Hospital where Armaan was declared brought dead.

As per the police, around 8-9 assailants carried out knife attacks at two locations. In the first incident, they attacked Arman and his two brothers, reportedly leading to Arman's death.

In the second incident, they reached O Block in search of a person named Matthi. In absence of Matthi from the spot, they asked about Matthi's two friends Ravi and Anurag and then attacked them with a knife. As per the police, the attackers had old enmity with Matthi.



Police have registered two First Information Reports (FIR) against the attackers. The first one is for the murder of Arman, while the second one is for attacking Anurag and Ravi.

Earlier, on September 10, police had arrested two of the attackers, named Sharukh Saif and Vineet.

"Around 8-9 boys attacked three boys with knives several times and because of this, one person died and two got seriously injured. All three boys are cousins and both the victims and the accused are neighbours in the Mangolpuri block," the police said.

"We have arrested three accused and sent four teams to Mangolpuri police station to arrest the remaining accused," said police.

The deceased's father Mohammad Salim told ANI, "Armaan had come after offering prayers, and was cleaning the bike when some of his friends took him on a Ganesh Visarjan Padyatra. Soon after he returned home, he heard a quarrel going on outside. He went there to intervene and resolve the matter peacefully. However, an argument broke out between him and the accused, when both Fardeen and his cousin and Armaan were also present. The accused and his brother then allegedly called their friends to attack them."

Salim also alleged that the accused saw the colour on his clothes from the Ganpati festival and questioned him about roaming with colours despite being Muslim and that was the reason behind the stabbing.

The police have arrested three accused and sent four teams to Mangolpuri police station to arrest the remaining accused. (ANI)

