CDRI will enhance Climate change adaptation with focus on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, says FM

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled various proposals in Union Budget 2020-21 related to the Environmental sector, emphasising on the government's aim to enhance climate change adaptation with a focus on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

While presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament, Sitharaman stated that the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) with its Secretariat in Delhi was launched in September 2019.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman said, "This Global Partnership will help in addressing a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as aims of Sendai Framework. It will enhance climate change adaptation with a focus on disaster resilient infrastructure".

"The Finance Minister further underlined Government's efforts towards achieving the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) submitted under Paris Agreement, 2015 while keeping Developmental imperatives of a country in mind," said the press release.

She further assured that India's commitments as action will be executed in various sectors by the concerned departments and ministries through the normal budgeting process.

"Sitharaman highlighted the issue of high levels of carbon emission by old thermal power plants. The Finance Minister also discussed Government's proposal to close such plants and use the vacated land for an alternative purpose," the press release said.

The Finance Minister also expressed concern about the lack of availability of clean Air in cities having a population above one million.

She further elaborated the government's intent to encourage States to formulate and implement plans to ensure cleaner air.

"Rs 4400 crores are earmarked for this initiative for a period of 2020-21 and the parameters for incentives would be notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change soon," the release added. (ANI)

