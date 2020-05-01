CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, three service chiefs to hold press conference at 6 pm

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs will hold a press conference on important issues at 6 pm today.

Earlier, CDS Rawat said that coronavirus has affected the three services in very limited numbers and the discipline and patience of the armed forces' personnel have helped in preventing its spread there.

He had also said that armed forces' personnel understand that they will have to remain uninfected by the virus to be able to support people and government as the country battles coronavirus. (ANI)

