CDS Gen Rawat reviews quarantine facilities created by Indian Army

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Saturday reviewed the quarantine facilities created by the Indian Army for approximately 300 Indian students where they can be monitored for any signs of infection from the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV).

The Army has set up a facility near Manesar in Haryana for the Indian students arriving from Wuhan in China.

The students will be monitored for two weeks by a team of qualified doctors and other staff members.

The facility consists of accommodation barracks for the students, administrative areas and medical facility area.

To prevent a mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity of 50 students. Each barrack has been further subdivided into barracks. The population of sectors will not be allowed to intermingle with each other.

Coronavirus has so far claimed 259 lives in China alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world.

The Central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from travelling to China. (ANI)