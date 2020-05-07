CDS hits out at those who criticised armed forces' salute to COVID warriors

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Hitting out at those who had criticised the armed forces' gesture of thanking corona warriors, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that some "educated" people behave like they lack wisdom and intellect.

Rawat emphasised on the importance of motivating frontline corona warriors who were working for the safety and security of people.

"Every person has a right to his comment and speech. Armed Forces are known to motivate the soldiers. Motivation is one aspect which forms an essential part of our training. If we have this capability and potential we think it was important to motivate our frontline corona warriors who were working for the safety and security of people," Rawat told ANI.

The CDS was responding to criticism of the thanksgiving exercise on May 3 by the Defence Forces who paid tribute to those fighting coronavirus from the frontlines.

Indian Air Force aircrafts showered flower petals over hospitals treating Covid-19 patients and also held flypast of by fighter and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and another one from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. The Navy's ships lit up and military bands played outside some hospitals treating COVID-19 patients all to express gratitude towards coronavirus warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media and policemen who are battling the pandemic.

Those who were critical of the exercise felt that the resources and efforts could have been better used.

"While some people who are uneducated possess wisdom and intelligence, there are others who are educated but behave as if they lack wisdom and intellect," the chief of the defence staff said. (ANI)

