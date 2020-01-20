CDS Rawat, Air Force chief induct first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron in Thanjavur

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday inducted the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase here.

DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy was also present during the ceremony. A water salute was also given to the fighter aircraft at the induction ceremony of the 222 'Tigersharks' fighter squadron.

This is the first SU-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron in South India which will also be into a maritime role.

The SU-30MKI fighters in Thanjavur are being equipped with the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which can hit targets at around 300 kilometres with precision. (ANI)

