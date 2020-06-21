CDS, three service chiefs meet Rajnath Singh, review Ladakh situation

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the 3 service chiefs met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. The current situation in Ladakh was reviewed at the meeting held today.

The meeting took place ahead of Singh's visit to Russia.

The Defence Minister is scheduled to depart for Moscow, Russia tomorrow to witness Victory Day Military Parade on June 24.

Singh will take part in the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II Military Parade on June 24.

On Friday, a tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow to participate in the military parade at Red Square on June 24. The tri-service contingent will be led by a Colonel-rank officer and will comprise 75 personnel of all ranks from the three services, the Army said.

Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow's Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Russia's TASS news agency. (ANI)