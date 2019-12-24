CDS to facilitate restructuring of military commands

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI) The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) appointed by the Narendra Modi government will facilitate the restructuring of military commands of the armed forces and create the required jointness among them to establish the theatre commands in future.

In a historic development, the government on Tuesday announced the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff which will fall under the ambit of Department of Military Affairs which will be headed by him.

"The Department of Military Affairs under the CDS will facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint/theatre commands," top government officials told ANI.

"CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs. CDS post would be held by a four-star General and he would not be eligible to hold any Government office after demitting the office of CDS. He will also not hold any private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office of CDS," the sources said.

Sources said the CDS will also have a second role, he will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. In this role, he will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff.

They said the CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to Raksha Mantri on tri-Services matters. The three Chiefs will continue to advise RM on matters exclusively concerning their respective services.

Government sources said the CDS will administer tri-services organisations.

"Their military command will be with the chief of the duly notified service, which has a predominant role in the effective functioning of that specific tri-service organization. However, tri-services agencies/organizations/commands related to cyber and space will be under the command of the CDS," they said.

The sources said the CDS will provide integrated inputs of the services to relevant authorities and would also be a member of Defence Acquisition Council and Defence Planning Committee.

As part of the first major responsibility, the CDS will "bring about jointness in operations, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance, etc. of the three Services within three years of the first CDS assuming office."

For carrying out operations outside India, the CDS will "evaluate plans for 'Out of Area Contingencies', as well other contingencies such as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief". (ANI)

