CDS to visit defence staff college for delivering Gen Rawat's 'undelivered talk'

New Delhi (India), December 5 (ANI): In the memory of country's first Chief of Defence Staff, his successor General Anil Chauhan is today visiting the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington where he would deliver the lecture that his predecessor was supposed to give but could not due to a chopper crash.

Gen Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military personnel lost their lives in the chopper crash on December 8, 2021, while he was on his way to Wellington to deliver a speech.

"Gen Anil Chauhan is visiting the DSSC in Wellington today to deliver a speech in the memory of late Gen Rawat," defence officials told ANI.

The present CDS worked closely with Gen Rawat as Director General of Military Operations and then as Eastern Army Commander.

Gen Chauhan was chosen to succeed Gen Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff in October this year.



Gen Chauhan would also be accompanying the families of all the soldiers whose family members lost their lives in the chopper crash to the National War Memorial on December 8 last year.

The Indian Navy has also announced that it is going to name the trophies for the best Agniveer trainee after the late CDS.

The Indian Army is also organising a memorial lecture for the late CDS on December 10.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Gen Chauhan are also scheduled to launch a book on Gen Bipin Rawat on December 8 itself.

Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat lost their lives in the accident when their chopper crashed into a hill amid heavy cloud cover after taking off from Sulur in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

