CDS will enhance military capabilities, combat effectiveness: Lt Gen (Retd) Vinod Bhatia

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will enhance India's military capabilities and combat effectiveness, Lieutenant General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia said on Tuesday.

"This was pending for the last two decades. The CDS will enhance military capabilities and combat effectiveness. We are the fourth largest military in the world, but we are also one of the least joint militaries in the world. We see CDS in the future as a prime military advisor to the Prime Minister and Defence Minister. He will synergise the three services," Bhatia told ANI.

"We have to ensure that the new age of warfare is multi-domain and multidimensional. CDS will make sure that we will get the right equipment.... There are a lot of things which needs jointness. The budget will be optimally utilised. We have financial power and these are big changes," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government announced the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff which will fall under the ambit of the Department of Military Affairs.

The CDS appointed by the Narendra Modi government will facilitate the restructuring of military commands of the armed forces and create the required jointness among them to establish the theatre commands in future.

"The Department of Military Affairs under the CDS will facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint/theatre commands," top government officials told ANI.

"CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs. CDS post would be held by a four-star General and he would not be eligible to hold any Government office after demitting the office of CDS. He will also not hold any private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office of CDS," the sources said.

Sources said the CDS will also have a second role, he will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. In this role, he will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff. (ANI)

