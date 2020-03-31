Ceasefire Company in Noida sealed after 16 people associated with it test positive for coronavirus

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The district administration has sealed the Ceasefire Company in Sector-135, Noida after 16 people associated with it tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Department of Health has registered an FIR against the officials of the company. They had called an auditor from abroad in March.

Earlier, the District Magistrate had said that an FIR will be registered against officials of the company, who tested positive for coronavirus, for hiding their travel history from the authorities.

"The company is named Ceasefire, its owner and some other people had come from foreign countries and hidden their travel history. They later tested positive and due to this many employees of the company were exposed to the infection. These officials hid their travel history from the authorities and did not stay in self-quarantine. Therefore, we have issued orders to file an FIR against them," the District Magistrate had told ANI. (ANI)

