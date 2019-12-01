Ceasefire violation: Army retaliates with 82 mm mortar rounds on Pakistani firing positions

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, retaliating with 82 mm mortar rounds.

Army sources said the Indian Army gave "a strong reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army in Qasba and Shahpur areas" along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector.

Indian Army retaliated with 82 mm mortar rounds against Pakistani positions firing on Indian positions.

At about 1600 hours Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Qasba sectors.

Pakistan Army spokesperson, in a tweet from the official handle, claimed that two of its officers had been injured in the firing by Indian Army in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot sector along the LoC.

There have been 950 incidents of CFVs along the Line of Control (LoC) and 79 incidents of CFVs along the International Border (IB) in Jammu region during the last three months (August to October), Centre had informed the Rajya Sabha recently.

Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the Indian Army. (ANI)

