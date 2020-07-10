Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in J-K's Nowshera

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): Pakistan has initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The ceasefire violation was initiated in the Nowshera Sector, district Rajouri at about 6:45 pm today.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

