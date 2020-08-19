Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in J-K's Sunderbani sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani Sector here.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 4:30 pm today by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

