CEC Sunil Arora (file pic)
CEC Sunil Arora (file pic)

CEC Sunil Arora expresses grief over demise of former CEC Seshan

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 06:50 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan, CEC Sunil Arora said that he will always be a source of inspiration for all CECs and Election Commissioners.
"The Election Commission of India deeply mourns the passing away of Sh TN Seshan. Expressing his condolences, CEC Sh Sunil Arora said "T N Seshan was a legend. He will always be a source of inspiration to us and all CECs & ECs to come", tweeted Sheyphali Sharan, official spokesperson, Election Commission of India.
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the death of Seshan. TN Seshan died at Chennai following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night.
The 87-year-old was the 10th CEC and had served from December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. He was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. (ANI)

