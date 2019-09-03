Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora (File Photo/ANI)
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora (File Photo/ANI)

CEC Sunil Arora takes charge of largest global organisation of Election Management

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:16 IST

New Delhi (India), September 3 (ANI): Sunil Arora, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, on Tuesday took over as the new Chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (AWEB) for 2019-20 as India takes over the Chair from Romania.
Arora, who succeeds Ion Mincu Radulescu, the incumbent chairman from Romania, has been given the charge for two years from 2019 to 2021, an Election Commission statement said.
India was unanimously nominated to be the Chair of AWEB at the last General Assembly held at Bucharest in 2017. The AWEB Flag was handed over to Arora by Radulescu.
The Flag will remain with Election Commission of India for the two-year term till 2021. More than 110 delegates from 45 countries attended the meeting.
On this occasion, Arora along with the two Election Commissioners of India Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra and Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha also launched ECI's quarterly magazine - 'VOICE International' which shares best practices from more than 25 Countries.
Accepting the responsibility as Chairman of AWEB, Arora said ECI looks forward to further strengthening its interaction and thanked the members for the trust and confidence reposed in the Election Commission of India.
The General Assembly also ratified the appointment of the new Vice Chairman of AWEB - Glen Vuma Mashinini, Chairperson of Election Commission of South Africa and the new Secretary-General, Jonghyun Choe, from the Republic of Korea.
Arora assured the new team that he would extend wholehearted support and handholding as and when required to carry forward the ideals of AWEB. (ANI)
Noting that a number of nascent democracies are still working on to stabilize their political system through improving their electoral and legal systems, Arora said this was where organisations such as AWEB provide a valuable contribution, professional support and advice by sharing innovations, experience and skills with support from and participation of its Members.
"Free, fair, credible and professionally managed elections form the bedrock of a healthy and vibrant democracy," he said.
Since its inception in October 2013, AWEB has marched ahead empowering the democratic framework of member countries.
Arora announced that an AWEB Centre would be set up at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, New Delhi for documentation, research and training; for sharing best practices and capacity building among the members EMBs of the Association.
India, the host nation for 4th general assembly, has been one of the founding members of the AWEB. (ANI)













Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:03 IST

Vaishno Devi Shrine tops list of 'Swachh Iconic Places'

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 03 ANI: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been adjudged as the Best Swachh Iconic place in the country in the 'Swachh Iconic Places' list released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:58 IST

J-K citizens group meets Shah, assured of enough development funds

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah told a citizens group from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday that repeal of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir will open multiple doors of progress and assured them that local bodies will get "enough" funds for development works.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:51 IST

India experiences 45 pc coastal erosion, gets special importance...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Conference of Parties (COP14) to the United Nations Convention to combat desertification (UNCCD) was held on Monday in New Delhi, where India took the presidency for the next two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:49 IST

Hooda's 33-member committee has no legality, says HPCC chief Ashok Tanwar

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The 33-member committee set up by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has no legality, says Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Dr Ashok Tanwar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:46 IST

AH-64E Apache helicopters are advanced variant, will be...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): President Boeing India Salil Gupte on Tuesday said that AH-64E Apache helicopters, which have been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, is the most advanced variant of the Apache.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:27 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court issues warrant to Tihar jail to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a production warrant to Tihar jail authorities to produce businessman Ratul Puri before it tomorrow for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:11 IST

Yediyurappa visits Fadnavis's residence for Ganesh darshan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganpati at his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis' residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:09 IST

Opposition leaders disapprove Pak's pressure tactics on Kulbhushan

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Opposition leaders on Tuesday disapproved Pakistan's pressure tactics on Kulbhushan Jadhav after granting him the consular access on September 1.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:02 IST

BJP is cadre-based party, workers work their way up: Shaurya Doval

Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son, Shaurya Doval, on Tuesday said that BJP was a cadre-based party in which workers work their way up and he will rise to the "level of his competence" depending on his "contribution and caliber".

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:56 IST

Maha: Fadnavis, Thackeray visit Cong leader's residence to offer...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday visited the residence of Congress leader and former state minister Kripashankar Singh to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh at Pali Hill in Bandra here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:54 IST

Shah, Nadda meet former J-K Guv as awareness campaign on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): BJP's Jan Jagaran Abhiyan - public awareness campaign and Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 began here after the party president Amit Shah and BJP's working president JP Nadda met former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:51 IST

Punjab CM meets Amit Shah, discusses security, Pak Sikh girl issue

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss security-related matters and forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan.

Read More
iocl