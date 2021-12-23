CEC Sushil Chandra arrives in Dehradun to review Uttarakhand assembly poll preparations

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his team reached Dehradun on Thursday on a two-day visit to review preparations for the state Assembly elections 2022.



As per Uttarakhand Information Department, the CEC will hold meetings with representatives of political parties. A presentation will be given by the District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police (SP).

On the last day of his visit, the CEC will interact with the youth and other voters of the state.

He will chair a meeting with the election expenditure monitoring agencies and with the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General of Police. (ANI)

