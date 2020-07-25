Celebrate Ram temple commencement poojan with corona watchfulness: VHP

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Ram Temple commencement poojan day must be celebrated keeping in mind the guidelines issued by administrations and governments -- Centre and State -- amid the COVID-19 pandemic, urged the Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday.

"On August 5, Wednesday, 2020, at 10.30 am, all the revered sant-mahatmas, in their respective monasteries, ashrams and all the devotees living in the country and abroad, sitting together in their homes or nearby temples or Ashrams, should worship their respective adored deities, recite kirtans, offer flowers, perform aarti and distribute prasad," read a statement from the VHP.

The VHP further said that arrangements must be made "to show the Poojan ceremony in Ayodhya to the local communities in your respective areas live on television / big screen in a huge auditorium/hall".

It urged the people to decorate your houses, neighbourhoods, villages, markets, monasteries, gurudwaras, ashrams, etc and distribute Prasad and also light lamps after sunset in the evening.

"Coming to Ayodhya under present circumstances can cause a lot of inconveniences, so, observe this festival with great pomp and ceremony in your homes, nearby monasteries or local public places," the VHP said. It also urged people to follow all COVID-19 preventative guidelines.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been mandated by the central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

