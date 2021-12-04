Celebration of 100 years of PAC scheduled for December 4-5, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The celebration of 100 years of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is scheduled on December 4-5, PAC Chairperson and Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Friday.

Briefing about the celebration, Chowdhury said, "The celebration of 100 years of PAC is scheduled on December 4-5. 52 nations, including Pakistan, were invited to the celebrations of 100 years of PAC."

"Pakistan did not respond to the invitation and several others sent messages that they can't attend due to Omicron scare. Many others have not responded yet," he said.



Giving more details about the same, Chowdhury said, "We did invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event. We are yet to hear from his office. The event will be chaired by the President of India."

Rajya Sabha Chairman, Loksabha Speaker and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will also be honouring the event.

The PAC centennial celebrations will be held for two days in Parliament from December 4-5. In 1967, for better productivity of the committee, it was decided to make the chairman of the PAC as the Leader of the Opposition (LOP). The committee of PAC consists of 22 members out of which 15 are from Lok Sabha and seven from Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

