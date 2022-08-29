Celebrations across cities on India's victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup match

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Celebrations began in various cities across the country as team India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a T20 Asia Cup match on Sunday.



A large crowd was seen dancing to the beat of drums in Mumbai, celebrating India's victory over Pakistan. A huge crowd gathered in Nagpur, and several people waved the national flag.



People were seen celebrating in Kolkata and Siliguri in West Bengal.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian side for displaying superb skill and grit



"TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory," tweeted PM Modi.

The match seemed lagging in the beginning with KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma making an early exit however the spines straightened with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya taking India towards victory inch by inch.

The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the 17th over of the innings, Bhuvneshwar gave Pakistan team a big blow as he sent packing Asif Ali on a brilliant bowl which was caught by Suryakumar Yadav.

India did not give Pakistan a chance to balance itself after back-to-back blows. Arshdeep Singh struck against in the 18th over and dismissed Mohammad Nawaz who could only manage to score one run.

In the 19th over, Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan opened their hands to smash big hits, but their hammering was cut short by Bhuvneshwar LBW out Shadab Khan after scoring 10 runs.

In the same over Bhuvneshwar struck again, dismissing Naseem Shah scoring just zero runs.

In the last, over of the innings, Arshdeep ended Pakistan's inning as he helped India bundle out Men in Green for 147.

Brief score: Pakistan 147 (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-26) vs India 148/5 (Ravindra Jadeja 35, Hardik Pandya 33*; Mohammad Nawaz 3-33). (ANI)

