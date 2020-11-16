Celebrations begin at Srisailam Lord Mallikarjuna temple as Kartika month begins

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): As the auspicious month of Kartika commenced from Monday, with this the celebrations began at Srisailam Lord Mallikarjuna temple here.

Devotees lit diyas (earthen lamps) on the premises of the temple, since the wee hours today.



In the wake of COVID-19, temple authorities have allowed 'Darshan' from a distance. Devotees stood in the queues in the early hours to offer prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna. Temple authorities restricted devotees from even taking a holy dip near the temple.

During the lunar month of Kartika, people of Telegu states worship Lord Shiva and visit his temples. Lighting up diyas in the early hours throughout the month is a custom.

Particularly, Mondays, during this month are considered to be the most sacred days and devotees observe fasting throughout the day. (ANI)

