Celebrations of Madurai Chithirai festival of Kallalagar temple cancelled

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Kallalagar temple management on Saturday said that all functions pertaining to the Madurai Chithirai festival have been cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All functions relating to the Madurai Chithirai Festival of Kallalagar temple scheduled to begin from today stands cancelled," said the Kallalagar temple management.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has around 1,755 COVID-19 cases of which 866 patients have recovered and 22 patients have died due to the deadly virus.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

