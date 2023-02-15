Celebratory firing at wedding of Congress leader's son in Chhattisgarh, police take action

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A video of celebratory firing at the wedding of a local Congress leader's son in Janjgir-Champa went viral on social media.

The video shows the bride, groom, and relatives firing in the air. The wedding of Shantanu Singh, the son of Congress District Panchayat vice-president Raghvendra Pratap Singh took place on February 10. The firing was done with the licensed gun of the groom Shantanu Singh.





Meanwhile, the District Police took cognizance of the matter and registered a case under the Arms Act. Police seized the gun and recovered live cartridges. Directions were also issued to cancel the gun license.



"Gun license rules were violated. One pistol and 47 live cartridges were recovered from gun license holder Shantanu Singh, son of Raghvendra Pratap Singh. Directions were given to Collector for cancellation of the gun license," said Assistant Superintendent of Police AK Soni. (ANI)

