Cellphone, charger seized from OP Chautala's cell in Tihar jail

New Delhi (India) Jun 14 (ANI): A cellphone, mobile charger, wire and few tobacco packets were recovered from former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's prison cell during a surprise check, the Tihar jail authorities said on Friday.

The cell houses two more inmates - Surender alias Kaira and Ramesh Sharma alias Dudhiya.

"In a surprise inspection yesterday at Tihar jail, a cellphone, mobile charger, wire and few tobacco packets were recovered from Chautala's cell," jail officials said.

The prison authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain whether the phone was being used by Chautala.

"During the preliminary enquiry, Ramesh Sharma has stated that the phone and other articles belonged to him. However, further enquiry is being conducted by Prison Headquarter to ascertain the use and ownership of the cellphone," the jail said in a statement.

In January 2013, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader O P Chautala along with his son Ajay Chautala were sentenced by a Delhi court to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption in a teachers' recruitment scam case. (ANI)

