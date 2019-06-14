Cellphone, mobile charger seized from Tihar jail cell of OP Chautala

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): A cellphone, mobile charger, few tobacco packets and wire were seized from a Tihar jail cell former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala shares with two other inmates during a surprise inspection, prison authorities said here on Friday.

The inspection was carried out on Thursday. One of the two other inmates, however, took responsibility for the prohibited items, they said.

The jail authorities have launched an inquiry into the matter to find out if Chautala was using the cellphone.

A separate inquiry has also been initiated to ascertain if any prison staff was involved.

In January 2013, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader O P Chautala along with his son Ajay Chautala were sentenced by a Delhi court to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption in a teachers' recruitment scam case. (ANI)

