Census 2021, other related field activities postponed due to COVID-19: MHA

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Census 2021 and related field activities have been postponed, said Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to another question regarding resumptions of Census operations, he added in his written reply, "The intent of the government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in Gazette of India on March 28, 2019."

When questioned on filling up of posts of Census officers to conduct the exercise smoothly, a state-wise record for the same and expected time to fill up the rest of vacancies, the Minister replied that a total of 372 such posts have been filled up in 2021 and a statement giving a state-wise breakup is enclosed as annexure. "Requisitions to fill 1,736 posts have been sent to SSC and UPSC," he added.

Answering the questions on languages to be recorded during the Census, the minister said, "The names of the mother tongue and two other languages known in order of proficiency are to be recorded by the enumerator in the forthcoming Census as responded by each person." (ANI)

