Census 2021 to be conducted in 16 languages: Home Ministry

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): While replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that Census 2021 will be conducted in 16 languages.
Replying to a question regarding the use of the mobile app for Census 2021, he said: "During Census 2021, a mix mode approach is being adopted for data collection. Census will be conducted in two phases, viz., House-listing & Housing Census from April to September 2020 and Population Enumeration during February 09-28, 2021."
Adding that certain changes have been made in the questionnaire on the suggestions of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the minister said: "The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has recommended an amount of Rs. 8754.23 crore for conducting Census 2021 in 16 languages."
He also informed that enumerators can collect and submit data directly through mobile App using his /her smartphone or they can use the paper schedule to collect data and submit the same through Mobile App.
"Alternatively, the enumerators can also use a paper schedule only to collect and submit the data. The state government-appointed enumerators will only be able to use the App for the collection of data," he added. (ANI)

